Illness claims life of $17m earner Arrogate at age 7

Arrogate, the highest-earning North American racehorse in history, has been euthanised at the age of seven after suffering from an unknown illness.

Arrogate was euthanised on Tuesday, June 2, after a battle to save him after an illness that began last week. It is still unclear what the illness was and a post-mortem is being carried out.

The son of Unbridled’s Song had a successful breeding season this year up until last week, when he appeared to be suffering from a sore neck.

Juddmonte Farm said later in the week he fell to the ground in his stall and efforts to get him back up proved unsuccessful. He was transported to the Hagyard Clinic under the care of Dr Bob Hunt and Dr Nathan Slovis with Dr Steve Reed representing the insurance company.

“They worked tirelessly with the staff from the Hagyard Clinic eliminating all the obvious causes and performing all available tests, including spinal tap evaluation, x-ray, ultrasound, CT Scan and many blood tests.

“Unfortunately, Arrogate was still unable to stand after four exhausting days for him. His will to fight, so valuable to him on the racetrack, became a challenge in his care. When serious secondary health issues set in, the decision was made to put him to sleep.“

Arrogate earned $US17,422,600 over the four years he raced, and won the Breeder’s Cup Classic in 2016, the 2017 Pegasus World Cup (setting a track record) and the 2017 Dubai World Cup. He had bred three crops at stud, with his first yearlings to present to sales this year.

CEO Juddmonte Group Douglas Erskine Crum said the decision was hard on everyone at Juddmonte, most especially on Steve Dotsey, Stallion Manager, and Jorge Chavarria who cared for Arrogate daily and who had such a great rapport with him.

“It was a bold decision to ask Bob Baffert to purchase and train top dirt horses for Prince Khalid and, assisted by Donato Lanni, the selection of Arrogate was one of the success stories of the decade on the racetrack.“

Garrett O’Rourke, General Manager Juddmonte USA said the Arrogate ride was special. “We will never forget the ride Arrogate took us on. Those four amazing races established him as one of the great racehorses of our time, breaking two track records, taking down champion California Chrome in a battle for the ages and then running by Gun Runner in another worldly performance in Dubai. We hope that the heartbreak of losing him so young can be soothed by proudly watching the achievement of his runners.”