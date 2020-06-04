Free webinar: Diagnosing tendon injuries and rehab approaches

Share











A free webinar on equine tendon injuries this Sunday is the latest in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian, featuring industry experts on horse health topics.



US veterinarian Sherry Johnson is hosting “Tendon injuries: Reducing the strain” and will review clinical signs of tendon injuries, discuss the subsequent diagnostic process and also highlight rehabilitative approaches for use in the equine athlete.

Registrations are open for the webinar, on June 7, 2020 at 7pm EST.

Johnson attended Iowa State University veterinary school, completed her equine internship at Equine Medical Center of Ocala and a one-year equine diagnostic imaging fellowship at Colorado State University. Following her residency in the collaborative Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation program through Colorado State University shesherry-johnson began doctorate studies at Colorado State University with specific research focus on novel rehabilitation modalities related to tendon healing.