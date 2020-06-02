The Queen rides – out of coronavirus lockdown

Share











Queen Elizabeth II’s first public appearance since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in Britain has been, fittingly, on the back of a horse.

The Royal Family released authorised pictures of the Queen, 94, was pictured riding out on Balmoral Fern, a 14-year old Fell pony, in the grounds of Windsor Horse Park at the weekend.

She has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.

While the Queen is isolating at Windsor Castle, head groom Terry Pendry changed the exercise route so the Queen can see all her horses passing from her living quarters. She has been isolating since March 19 in what is known as “the HMS Bubble” with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and a few household staff members.