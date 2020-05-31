Leading Italian equestrian figure Vittorio De Sanctis dies at 84

Share











Professor Vittorio De Sanctis, the man widely recognised for introducing the sport of Endurance to Italy and the FEI, has died at the age of 84.

A qualified lawyer, he had a life-long passion for equestrian sport that he passed onto his children and grandchildren.

He was vice-president of the Italian Equestrian Federation (FISE) from 1980 to 1988 and a member of the FISE Council. He was also a founder member and President of the National Equestrian Tourism Association.

Vittorio De Sanctis was an FEI Bureau Member from 1982 to 1988 as well as Deputy Chair of the FEI Judicial Committee and Chair of the Special Disciplines Committee. He was also an FEI Endurance Course Designer, Judge and Technical Delegate.

He became FEI 1st vice-president in 1982 working alongside the Infanta Doña Pilar de Borbón, who died in January this year. He was appointed FEI Honorary vice-president at the end of his mandate in 1998 and continued to be an active member of the international equestrian community.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the organisation was truly sorry to have lost such a great advocate for horse sport. “He will be sorely missed, not just by his Italian equestrian family but also by the international community.”

FISE President Marco Di Paola said Vittorio De Sanctis represented the world of equestrian sport with great passion and dedication.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his entire family during this difficult time.”