Free webinars share inside stories from leading sport horse breeders

After the huge success of its first webinar, British Breeding has introduced a new series to help bring equestrians together during Covid-19 restrictions.

The free webinars cover a wide range of breeding and equestrian related topics and giving participants the opportunity to get up and close with some of the great names in the industry.

The inaugural event, An Evening with Tullis Matson of Stallion AI attracted 924 registrations in just five days of promotion, and “it’s all taken off from there”, said Eva-Maria Broomer of British Breeding.

“What started as a little idea for us all to share some knowledge and keep in touch with our community, has exceeded our wildest expectations and turned into an absolute phenomenon.” The webinar treated viewers not only to a stroll around the Stallion AI barns and state-of-the-art laboratory but also to some rare and unusual footage of working with rare breeds as exotic as elephants in the African desert.

Matson grasped the potential of the concept from the very outset and has been working closely with the British Breeding team to develop a series of interesting webinars, ranging from sessions focused on new developments in breeding technologies and involving some of Britain’s most beloved personalities.

Every webinar speaker is invited to nominate an equine charity of their choice, and while participating is free, viewers are encouraged to make voluntary donations afterwards. So far, the initiative has raised funds to support The Horse Trust and the Brooke.

British Breeding’s Jane Marson said if viewers were looking for polished, pre-scripted, heavily edited and produced content, they need to look elsewhere.

“What we are doing here is very different, it’s just a case of using a smartphone, or a laptop camera, to give our breeders the chance to listen to and feel inspired by some of the great characters in our industry as they chat about horses. Everyone is encouraged to pour themselves a glass of their favourite drink, relax and simply enjoy coming together and learning from each other.”

Rachael Holdsworth of British Breeding said the organisation was indebted to those who are generously giving their time to join the project. “We are particularly excited about our next session with Tullis, which will see him in conversation with none other than the great Olympic legends of Big Star and Nick Skelton, and Big Star’s owner, Gary Widdowson, about how he found this horse of a lifetime, and about how they grew their partnership to beat the odds to take them to Olympic glory at Rio.

“We look forward to being inspired by this big-hearted horse and his rider and their story of perseverance, dogged determination and courage.”

The Big Star webinar is being sponsored by Spillers Horse Feeds.

Lynne Crowden of Woodlander Stud is the breeder of the record-breaking double World Dressage Breeding Champion Woodlander Farouche and of her son Woodlander Wild Child. who is now based at the famous Celle State Stud. She has made an outstanding contribution to British Dressage breeding and its reputation across the globe.

