Showjumping actress Kaley Cuoco to front new horse sport campaign

US actress and keen showjumper Kaley Cuoco is fronting a new FEI campaign to promote equestrian sport.

Cuoco is the face of the digital campaign #ForTheLoveOfEquestrian, which will run over the summer and feature stories of passion, commitment and pride from elite athletes and their teams, to everyday riders, embracing the dedication and courage that underpins equestrian sport and its surrounding lifestyle.

“Why do we do it? Because it’s the greatest feeling in the world. Because it’s a partnership like no other. We do it for the love. The love of this life,” Cuoco says in the campaign. She has been riding since she was a teenager and is married to leading US showjumper Karl Cook.

FEI Commercial Director Ralph Straus said the world governing body for horse sport made it a priority to engage with its community and the campaign would “celebrate all the positives that make our sport unique”.

“We are a global sport but we are also a way of life. Equestrian events not only provide thrilling action for fans and spectators around the world, but equestrian sport is all about the connection and, whether we can be together or not, we wanted to make sure that with the launch of this campaign, we are helping to fill the void created by the lack of live sport during this difficult time,” Straus said.

The FEI is also launching a new six-part series “Icons” on Friday, May 29. It will take viewers back of the most exciting and heart-stopping moments from FEI championships and series of days gone by, and look at the careers of some of the most successful and influential equestrian athletes of recent times. It will be live and free every week on FEI.TV.

Each 26-minute episode focuses on a specific athlete, including household names such as three-time FEI Dressage World Cup winner and six-time Olympic gold medalist Germany’s Isabell Werth and compatriot and five-time Olympian and reigning European Eventing champion Ingrid Klimke. Also featuring are Charlotte Dujardin, Martin Fuchs, Peder Fredricson, and Australian Driving legend Boyd Exell.

