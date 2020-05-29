Equestrian training app makes transition to English

Share











Popular Swedish equestrian training app and collaboration platform Ridesum is now available in English.

Using Ridesum, riders are able to train live digitally on their own or with the assistance of a person filming.

The app contains a searchable pool with more than 900 trainers and experts, a booking system, remote live training via video streaming and the possibility to request feedback on a pre-recorded training video. As a result, the app enables training anywhere, anytime. It is used by thousands of riders and well-known trainers such as Cathrine Dufour, Bo Jenå and Christoph Hess.

During the global Covid-19 pandemic Ridesum’s digital training services experienced great demand, said Ridesum CEO and founder Jenny Strahle.

“With Ridesum you can train anywhere, anytime. We help trainers and experts to become more efficient and grow their business and riders to progress faster, when professional training becomes available for everyone.”

Marc André Wéry, a dressage trainer based in Belgium, said he coached 100 lessons via Ridesum in May alone. “The app enables me to coach from anywhere I am in the world. I can coach more students and they can book the time that suits them, not being dependent on travelling or location. I have renewed contact with former students whom I now coach via Ridesum,” Wéry said.

Two-time Olympic showjumper and Swedish equestrian entrepreneur Lisen Bratt Fredricson said the app was user-friendly and gave trainers the opportunity to keep in touch with their students much more often than before.

“Remote video training is here to stay,” she said.

Ridesum, which was launched in Sweden last year, is available for smartphones and tablets. The app can be downloaded for free in English and Swedish from the Apple App Store and Google Play. A premium version offering recording of digital training sessions is also available.