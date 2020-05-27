Equine vet new boss of lead Aust veterinary body

Share











Equine veterinarian Dr Warwick Vale is the new president of the Australian Veterinary Association (AVA), taking over from Dr Julia Crawford, who will remain on the board for another year.

Vale, who has been an equine vet for more than 30 years, served on the AVA’s board for 18 months before taking on the new role.

He said it was an honour and privilege to be elected president of the AVA.

“As we work through these unprecedented times with bushfires and Covid-19 we are quickly establishing new ways of working through our digital platforms to provide continuing education and ongoing communications.”

He thanked Julia Crawford for her leadership “during a difficult 12 months”, and also paid tribute to departing board members Dr Robert Johnson and Dr Ken Jacobs. The AVA’s new board members are Dr Sally Colgan and Dr Alan Guilfoyle.

“With 2021 being our centenary we will continue to ensure that we anticipate the future needs of the profession and most importantly promote and advance veterinary science within our profession and the wider community,” Vale said.

“I look forward to chairing a Board of skilled and passionately engaged directors, who are committed to the success of the profession.”

An AVA Fellow, Vale has practised in the Northern Suburbs of Perth for more than 30 years. He has held numerous positions on the Equine Veterinarians Australia executive, including President, and during this time was involved in issues such as Hendra, Equine Influenza, racing licensing and governance change. He is an ex-chairman and director of Equestrian Australia. He has previously owned and managed a five-veterinarian equine hospital and has previously owned mixed and small animal-based practices. He is currently working consulting as an equine clinician and offering a veterinary business consultancy service.