Webinar: Feeding the equine immune system

Equine nutrition specialist Tigger Montague’s latest webinar is on feeding the equine immune system.

Montague, from BioStar Whole Food Supplements, says a healthy immune system can help balance out stress, nutritional deficiencies, and the effects of ageing. Questions are welcomed for the webinar, on May 26 at 7pm EDT.

Before founding BioStar, Montague was a showjumping and eventing rider, before moving the dressage in the late 1980s. She has more than 30 years of experience in the equine and human supplement industry. Montague is passionate about real food, science, and nature, and knows nutrition from the inside out.

» Register for the webinar