Plea for return of stolen one-eyed pony

British charity Blue Cross is appealing for help to find a pony from its loan programme who was stolen late last week.

Basil was stolen from his loan home in Gloucestershire on the evening of Thursday, May 21.

“We really want him back home safe and sound with his borrower, who is absolute devastated as you can imagine,” the charity said.

Basil only has one eye. The 10hh piebald (black and white) gelding has distinctive markings and is microchipped.

Blue Cross is asking anyone who sees Basil, or with any information on his theft, to call Gloucestershire Police/Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 497.

“Basil can be nervous, so if you think you see him please do not approach him but do call the police. Let’s get this lovely boy home as soon as possible.”

Blue Cross can be contacted on 07827 897255.