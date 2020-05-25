A virtual day out at world’s largest donkey sanctuary

Share











After a successful Easter Monday virtual event, The Donkey Sanctuary is hosting another “Sanctuary From Your Sofa”, this time on Britain’s Bank Holiday Monday (May 25).

The donkey interaction starts at 10am UK time and offers a full day of virtual visitor experiences, giving the chance to catch up with the resident donkeys and the staff who care for them at the sanctuary in Sidmouth.

Many of the charity’s staff are still working from home but the team has still been able to make sure that our donkeys receive all the love, care and attention they deserve.

There will be five 15-minute broadcasts throughout the day, plus a pre-recorded link at 12 noon with the charity’s regional sanctuaries across the UK.

Highlights include meeting some of the sanctuary’s best-known characters at 10am, including adoption donkeys Hannah, Cocoa, Timothy, Walter and Millie.

That’s followed at 11am by a live chat with Visitor Services Assistant Dean Hancock, who will be sharing the sanctuary’s inspiring story from humble beginnings to an international charity.

At 1pm, equine behaviour expert Ben Hart will offer some fascinating insights into the mind of a donkey at Cottage Barn, while at 2pm there’s a visit with the group of popular miniature Mediterranean donkeys in their paddock.

The final broadcast at 3pm is about the importance of keeping donkeys mentally stimulated, so adoption donkeys Ashley and Zena will be taking part in some exciting enrichment activities.

Maxine Carter, Farm Manager at the Sidmouth sanctuary, says: “Following the success of the Easter Monday event, we wanted to provide another opportunity for people to catch up with our donkeys at the sanctuary and find out how staff are continuing to provide the highest level of care.”

Each live Facebook broadcast will be led by the charity’s grooms, who spend their time caring for the donkeys at the Sidmouth sanctuary.

All of the live broadcasts will be accessible from the charity’s website as well as on Facebook. The broadcasts will also be available for viewing after the event.

