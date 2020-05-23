Free mag: Regenerative therapies, aged horses, and more

Share











The Horse equestrian magazine is giving free access to its latest magazine for the second month running. The digital version of the May 2020 issue is now available to readers.

The cover story is about regenerative therapies: Helping horses self-heal, which looks at the science and art of regenerative medicine in equine practice.

Also included in an article on horses over 30, and the latest approaches in estrus manipulation.

Last month the publishers gave free access to the April edition.

» Read the May 2020 issue