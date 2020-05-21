Online tour of major stallion station offered

Share











A live guided tour of British breeding centre Stallion AI Services is taking place via webinar on Thursday night.

An “Evening with Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services” is at 7pm, British time, and will give a unique insight into the hi-tech world the leading reproduction centre, which has collected from more than 1200 stallions and carried out more than 20,000 collections over the past two decades.

The webinar is the second in a series of informative and entertaining online programmes offered by British Breeding and sponsored by Spillers Horse Feeds during this season of disruption. A recording of the event will be available to view on the British Breeding website later.

Tullis Matson and his team will take viewers on a walk around the stallion barns and get up-close and personal with some of the country’s top stallions from all disciplines.

“We will also give you a glimpse into the future in reproduction technologies and research to see how we can help protect endangered species and safeguard genetic diversity,” the centre said.

Questions will be answered periodically throughout the free, informative webinar. Questions can be sent to office@stallionai.com, before the event. Stallion AI Services is giving away a bottle of champagne on the night to the winner of a quiz.

Those wishing to take part must pre-book; a link and access code will be sent once you’re registered.

Owned and managed by Tullis Matson, Stallion AI Services has been in the AI business for more than 18 years.