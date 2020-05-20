The weird world of the gender-bending tapeworm

Share











In episode 5 of “The Parasite Journey of the Horse”, equine parasitologist Martin Nielsen takes a “complete shift of gears” and checks out flatworms or tapeworms. These nasties look different to the previous worms in the series, and have some different biologies.

“There are three kinds of tapeworms that horses can get. One is common and the two others are really rare. The one your horse is likely to encounter in its life is Anoplocephala perfoliata,” Nielsen says.

Tapeworms are unique from other equine parasites in a couple of ways; these baddies are hermaphrodites, meaning they are both male and female at the same time and can self-fertilise. They also use an intermediate host. For horses, this is the dung mite, which accidentally picks up the tapeworm egg. The horse then ends up eating the mites while grazing, because they’re everywhere.

“If there’s grass, there’s going to be tapeworms,” Nielsen says.

“Mites like a moist and lush environment, which is the kind of environment that makes the grass grow. And when you have a bit of length to the grass, there’ll be some moisture retained in between the grass blades, and that’s where the mites like to crawl around.”

But the prevalence is variable among a herd of horses; just because one horse on a farm has it, it doesn’t necessarily mean the next horse has it. “On average, 50% of horses would be expected to have tapeworms.”

The video looks at the problems tapeworms can cause, including ileum impaction and “telescoping” which overworks the intestine as it tries to work past the impaction, and colic. Deworming can help minimise this risk. The good news is there is no known drug resistance to tapeworm. Products with the active ingredients of pyrantel and praziquantel are the recommended treatments.

Neilsen also shows viewers the long, slender looking variety which is very rare, the Anoplocephala magna is where the name “tapeworm” derived.

Watch the video to learn more!

