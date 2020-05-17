Evening of wine and equine on offer

Share











Got some time to unwind and talk horses over a glass of wine in the next few days? Two “BYOW” (bring your own wine) webinars on equine pasture management and renovation are on offer early next week.

The first webinar is on Pasture Renovation on May 18 from 7pm to 8pm, where members of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Animal Ag/Field and Forage Working Group, will talk about no-till drills and renovation, and update horse farmers on Covid-19 resources. It is being presented by Dr Carey Williams, Equine Extension Specialist/Professor of Rutgers University, and Steve Komar, ANR Agent for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County, and Christian Bench, of North Jersey RC&D. Register here.

The second, on Pasture Management, is on May 19 from 7pm to 8pm, will look at weed identification and control, manure management with pastured animals, and programs for pasture management. It is being presented by Bill Bamka, ANR Agent for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Burlington County, Mike Westendorf, Animal Science Extension Specialist/Professor of Rutgers University, andKaitlin Farbotnik, New Jersey NRCS State Agronomist. Register here.

Both webinars are free but users must register first to receive the webinar link and other reminders.