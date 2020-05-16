Free webinar on use of stem cells in equine osteoarthritis

Share











A free webinar on the use of stell cells in equine osteoarthritis is open for registration.

Advances in veterinary medicine: The use of stem cells in equine osteoarthritis is taking place on Thursday, May 28, at 8pm BST.

Global Stem cell Technology founder Jan H. Spaas will discuss the pathophysiology of non-infectious, inflammatory joint disease (specifically osteoarthritis), the risk factors for osteoarthritis in horses and the impact osteoarthritis has on horse welfare – all levels, not just competition horses.

The treatment of osteoarthritis including the pros and cons of traditional treatments will also be discussed. The webinar will then look at what stem cells are, how do they work and the pros and cons of stem cell therapy.

» Register here