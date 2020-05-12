Webinar: Demystifying horse probiotics

Share











Equine supplement specialist Tigger Montague is hosting a webinar on probiotics for horses this week.

Montague, from BioStar Whole Food Supplements, will talk about how probiotics affect the equine digestive system and will answer questions from viewers during the Zoom webinar, on May 12 at 7pm EDT.

Before founding BioStar, Montague was a showjumping and eventing rider, before moving the dressage in the late 1980s. She has more than 30 years of experience in the equine and human supplement industry.

» Register for the webinar