Holding racing to account: New tool tracks racehorse care

A new online tool to track progress by horse racing jurisdictions in implementing reforms to make the industry safer has been launched by the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition.

The new “Accountability Tracker” details the status of individual tracks’ efforts to implement the Coalition’s reform platform, which is made up of a series of increased medication restrictions, enhanced reporting and transparency requirements and other operational safety and integrity protocols to ensure equine athletes are fit to train and race.

Donna Brothers, the Coalition’s Strategic Adviser, said that protecting racehorses required an industry-wide effort that touches on every facet of the Thoroughbred racing community.

“Our sport is only as healthy as its athletes, and strengthening accountability is a necessary step towards making their safety and well-being everyone’s top priority,” she said.

“This new tool is an important way for our members to continue to hold themselves, and each other, accountable while encouraging other organizations to join us in our pursuit of increased transparency.”

The tracker lists reforms in two categories: track-level, which are implemented by Coalition tracks and their respective state racing commissions, and Coalition-level, which are implemented through Coalition-wide efforts. These include:

Medical Reforms: Phase out the use of Furosemide (Lasix) Increase the withdrawal time for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to 48 hours pre-race Prohibit concurrent use of multiple NSAIDs Establish a 14-day minimum pre-race withdrawal time for corticosteroid joint injections Prohibit concurrent usage of multiple corticosteroids Prohibit the use of bisphosphonates on horses in training or racing, with a penalty of 12 months on the vets’ list if detected Increase the stand-down period after the administration of extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT)

Operational Reforms: Adopt “voided claim” rules to deter the entry of horses that are unfit for competition Mandate direct daily reporting by vets to regulatory officials Perform random, out-of-competition testing on horses without limitation Adopt a uniform riding-crop rule, limiting crop use and defining crop specifications Mandate necropsies for all equine fatalities Enforce minimum timed thoroughbred workout requirements

Organizational Reforms: Create an electronic veterinary reporting system and centralized database Collect racing surface data and merge information with existing databases Standardize protocols for ensuring jockey health and wellness Develop a proficiency system for exercise riders Create a safety steward position in all jurisdictions Establish cross-functional safety committees at all participating race tracks Mandate increased licensing requirements for trainers



The tracker will be updated as implementation efforts continue to progress and new reforms are developed.