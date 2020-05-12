Fame beckons for winner of Brooke equine art contest

Share











Budding artists of all ages are being urged to pick up their pens and paintbrushes to take part in a new art competition that will feature the winning designs on greeting cards that will be sold by working equine charity Brooke.

Brooke’s new “Donkadoodle” art contest must feature a horse, donkey or mule and be inspired by an element of Brooke’s work around the world. Entries cost £5 and must be submitted through Brooke’s website by Sunday, June 7. Designs will be shortlisted from three categories – under 12s, ages 12-17, and over 18s – and a winner from each category will be chosen by Brooke’s Facebook followers.

As well as five packs of greeting cards featuring their design, all winners will receive a £50 voucher for online art shop GreatArt, and a Brooke goody bag.

Money raised from the competition will go towards Brooke’s work making improvements to the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities that depend on them. As the Covid-19 pandemic reaches the countries Brooke works in, local communities are becoming more dependent than ever on their working animals to maintain their livelihoods and health, which is why donations have never been so important.

» Find out how to enter