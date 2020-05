Share











The latest in the series of “For the Love of the Horse” live interactive webinars takes place on Sunday, and is hosted by Dr Clair Thunes.

“Hay: What’s In It & What Else Does Your Horse Need?” is the topic. The free webinar starts at 7pm EST on Sunday.

Thunes is an equine nutritional consultant and the owner of Summit Equine LLC.

» Register to take part