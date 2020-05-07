Racehorse summit replaced by free equine health and safety webinars

Share











A series of free weekly webinars on equine health and safety topics is filling in as a replacement for the ninth annual Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit, which has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation’s summit was scheduled to be held in the Keeneland sales pavilion in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 23. In lieu of an in-person event, Grayson will instead be hosting a series of weekly online seminars on equine health and safety topics starting May 12, 2020.

“While we are disappointed to cancel an in-person edition of the Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit, we are pleased to be able to offer weekly sessions on relevant topics related to equine health and welfare from leading veterinarians, researchers, and experts in track surfaces,” said Jamie Haydon, president of Grayson.

“We would like to thank Keeneland for their continued support of the summit since its inception and look forward to being able to host an in-person event with them in the future.”

Among the major accomplishments that have evolved from the previous eight summits include the Equine Injury Database; the Jockey Injury Database; the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory; a uniform trainer test and study guide; the racing surfaces white paper and publication of educational bulletins for track maintenance; and the publication of stallion durability statistics; the Hoof: Inside and Out DVD.

Starting on Monday, the webinars are free to join and will be accessible each week at 2pm ET at zoom.us/j/96557992970. Viewers will be able to ask questions through the Zoom webinar platform.

The tentative schedule:

May 12, 2020: Fetlock Injuries: Palmar metacarpal disease and how the various imaging modalities can be used to help diagnose it

Presenter: Dr. Katherine Garett, Shareholder, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital

May 19, 2020: Veterinarian Panel: Importance of transparency in medical records; monitoring horses between starts

Moderator: Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer, The Stronach Group

Panel Members: Dr. Ryan Carpenter, Equine Medical Center, Cypress, Ca.

Dr. William Farmer, Equine Medical Director, Churchill Downs Incorporated

Dr. Scott Palmer, Equine Medical Director, New York State Gaming Commission

May 26, 2020: Track Surfaces: International standards for racing surfaces and the expansion of the Maintenance Quality System

Presenter: Dr. Mick Peterson, Executive Director, Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory; Professor, Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, University of Kentucky

June 2, 2020: California Necropsy Program: Lessons learned from Dr. Sue Stover’s research

Moderator: Dr. Jennifer Durenberger, The Jockey Club Steward, New York Racing Association

Panel Member: Dr. Sue Stover, Professor of Surgical and Radiological Sciences, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

June 9, 2020: Equine Injury Database: 2019 Statistics and Racing Fatality Data

Moderator: Dr. Mary Scollay, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Racing Medication & Testing Consortium

Presenter and Panel Member: Dr. Tim Parkin, Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology, University of Glasgow

Those who would like to receive email notifications in advance of each session should send a message expressing their interest to contactus@grayson-jockeyclub.org.