Parasite course offers fun and education for horse owners

Postal worm testing service Westgate Labs has produced a free interactive training course to help owners learn more about equine parasites and ways to protect their horses from worms.

“An Introduction to Parasite Control” features fun facts, quizzes and videos to explain the perils of wormer resistance and how to use worm egg counts and other testing methods to help keep horses healthy. Those wishing to take part need to enter their name and email address, and a link to the course will be emailed through immediately.

It is written for those aged 12 and over, and should take about 30 minutes to complete. The quiz has been put together in partnership with BETA EquiToolz, a new online training platform for equestrian organisations. The concept is a partnership between the British Equestrian Trade Association and specialist online learning company, Training Toolz.

Claire Shand, Director at Westgate Labs and a Registered Animal Medicine Advisor (RAMA) wrote the module.

She said the equestrian community needed to be aware of and act on slowing wormer resistance. “It’s one of the biggest health threats to our horses globally so this is a really important message.”

Everyone who finishes the course receives a certificate and those who complete before May 31, 2020 can opt in to a free prize draw to win a 4Count Plus Season pack of test kits for one horse (RRP £69.90).

The course is the first of its kind to be published on BETA EquiToolz.

Claire Williams, Executive Director of BETA said the launch of the BETA EquiToolz partnership was an exciting step that will make online training more accessible for retailers and their customers.

“At this time there is not only a thirst for knowledge but the time to spend improving knowledge on so many facets of our sport.”

Shand said that it was hoped that participants would find the course “a bit different, enjoyable and educational”, and something that would ultimately benefit horses.

“Worms and parasites sound a bit icky at the outset but if you can get over feeling squeamish then the way they live in and alongside our horses is fascinating.”

» Go here to join the course.