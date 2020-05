Share











The Competitive Equestrian magazine is making its May/June issue free for readers.

Articles include Lens Envy, about photographer Matthew Donohue; the Palm Beach Masters Series; Keeping it in the Family, about Bluman Equestrian; the Adequan Global Dressage Festival; Dressage Olympian Guenter Seidel; and Jennifer Burger’s journey from riding and owning horses to horse show president.

» Read the issue here.