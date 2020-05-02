Rebranded British Equestrian makes plans for equine sport’s comeback

Share











The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) is moving into a new era and has rebranded as British Equestrian, as it explores a return to competition when Covid-19 restrictions are lessened.

“We are just one of many sports to undergo such a rebrand in recent years,” said British Equestrian’s Interim Chief Executive, Iain Graham. “The feeling is that this change will give our federation a fresh feel while marking us out as the home for anybody who’s interested in equestrian sport – regardless of ability, background or discipline. This new identity will help to create a unified and easily identifiable face to both the equestrian and non-equestrian public.”

With the new name comes a new logo, which puts a more modern spin on the existing BEF logo with the addition of a contemporary, stylised horse’s head while retaining the traditional red and blue of the Union flag to represent Great Britain. The letters BEF will be retained for acronym use.

The federation also this week launches its new website, which can be found at the new address of britishequestrian.org.uk. The new design brings its previous three sites covering the federation, Equestrian Team GBR, which covers the World Class Programme and senior championship teams, and Hoof, which encourages participation in equestrian sport, into one portal.

Planning for sporting resumption

The BEF working closely with its Olympic and Paralympic governing bodies British Dressage, British Eventing and British Showjumping, in conjunction with the British Horse Council, on planning for safeguarding the viability of the sport and a resumption of activity when the government is in a position to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Each face tough economic challenges as their main income streams, membership revenue, competition levies and sponsorship, are reduced as a result of the pandemic. All three disciplines have made use of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme by furloughing staff while several further cost savings and reductions have been made around operating costs and project deferment.

With lockdown restrictions in place until May 7 at the earliest, calls are being made for a return to competitive riding and all three organisations are working on plans for getting under way in line with any requirements set by the government.

“These are tough times and every single one of us has felt the impact of this pandemic in some way,” said BEF Interim Chairman Malcolm Wharton.

“We must maintain focus and work together and support one another to get through to the other side so that equestrianism can continue to flourish. We need to get riders riding, coaches coaching, business trading, venues running and the industry moving but only when the time is right. We all still have a social responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread and minimise the impact of the coronavirus on our health and emergency services. The work and planning in place means that, when the day comes, the equestrian world will be open for business.”