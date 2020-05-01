Free equine session offered at global vet conference

Share











A global seminar on equine welfare as part of the World Veterinary Association Congress (WVAC) is free for anyone around the world to attend online this weekend.

The 36th congress, to be hosted over three weeks from April 25 by the New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA), was cancelled because of the restrictions imposed by the outbreak of Covid-19. But the NZVA and the World Veterinary Association (WVA) teamed up with Webinar Vets to allow the show to go on. The online festival will deliver most of the speakers that were signed up to speak at WVAC and deliver a mixture of live and recorded lectures. The information will remain available online for six months.

The free equine event is open for registrations, and it gets under way on Saturday, May 2 at 7pm British time, which is 6am on May 3 (NZ time).

Speakers include WVA president and eventing horse owner Patricia Turner; Natalie Waran, executive dean at Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in New Zealand; Daniela Battaglia, Livestock Production Officer for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); Ben Sturgeon from Spana; Joe Collins from World Horse Welfare; Joe Collins from The Horse Trust; James Kithuka of working equine charity Brooke; Alana Champan, World Horse Welfare research and education officer; and Martin Burns, General Manager of Welfare and Sustainability at NZ Racing. The final panel discussion, chaired by World Horse Welfare’s Roly Owers, tackles the following topics:



How can we measure quality of life in equines? (Natalie Warran)

What’s different about donkeys? (Joe Collins)

Why worry about the ejiao trade? (Laura Skippen)

What’s the difference in geriatric equines? (Josh Slater)

What are the challenges of euthanasia for working equids? (Ben Sturgeon)

The equine programme finishes at 10.15pm British time, or 9.15am New Zealand time.

The rest of the program is available by registration. There are some 54 speakers and more than 100 hours of CPD including education and animal welfare, aquaculture, dairy cattle and equine nursing to name just a few. RACE approved CE credits are available — individual sessions will be marked as having RACE approval if they qualify. Tickets for the congress are priced from £77 to £147+VAT.