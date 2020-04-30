Brooke boss to take on new equine charity role

Share











The long-time chief executive of international working equine charity Brooke is leaving for a new post at HorseWorld Trust.

Petra Ingram has been at Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys for almost 11 years. She will begin a phased transition to her new role as chief executive of HorseWorld Trust at the beginning of May, leaving Brooke at the end of August 2020.

Ingram has led Brooke through the development and implementation of two five-year strategies, helping to transform it from doing good work treating working horses, donkeys and mules, to delivering sustainable change as a leader in the animal welfare sector. The charity has also delivered record income, brand awareness and supporter satisfaction. Ingram has timed her decision to coincide with the end of Brooke’s most recent five year strategy-cycle.

The Bristol-based HorseWorld was established in 1952 and today its prime charitable objectives continue to be rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing horses and ponies that have suffered maltreatment, neglect or deprivation. Through its Discovery programme HorseWorld is recognised as a leader in equine-assisted therapies and educational activities for children and young people with special educational needs. This is an area that has seen significant growth over the last few years and that growth is expected to continue, in part, as a consequence of the Covid-19 situation that is now affecting everyone.

John Newman, Chairman of Trustees for HorseWorld, said Ingram would help the charity to further develop its rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming work and growing its Discovery programme.

“Phasing Petra’s introduction to her new role at HorseWorld over four months will mean a smooth transition which ensures that both charities are well looked-after at this difficult time,” Newman said.

“There’s little doubt that our charity, along with charities nationwide, will have to rise to some significant challenges in the coming weeks, months and even years as we deal with the effects and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ingram said that Brooke was very close to her heart and she will be sad to leave. “However, it is the right time for me and the right time for Brooke.

“I am so proud of everything that Brooke has achieved in the last 11 years. Together, we have built sustainable ways to improve the welfare for working horses, donkeys and mules, and our work to improve animal health has never been more important,“ Ingram said.

“I am delighted to be joining HorseWorld and am pleased to still be following my passion for building relationships between horses and people. I am excited about leading the charity into the future.”

Brooke’s Chairman Sir Evelyn Webb-Carter said Ingram had left Brooke in the safe hands of its brilliant global leadership team, whilst the trustees recruit a new chief executive.

“We cannot thank Petra enough for what she has given Brooke over the last decade. We wish her all the best in her new role.”