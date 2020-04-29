The horse parasite that looks like pasta: All about ascarids

Share











The second episode in a new series from equine parasitologist Martin Nielsen looking at the parasites a horse encounters in its life takes a look at equine ascarids, or roundworms.

If you haven’t seen the first episode of “The Parasite Journey of the Horse”, go take a look now, as Dr Nielsen is discussing the parasites in the order of appearance. The previous episode was on Strongyloides westeri.

This latest episode looks at roundworms or ascarids, which are the next to affect a foal. There are actually two — Parascaris equorum and Parascaris univalens.

