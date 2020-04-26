Webinar for vets on objective lameness evaluation

Share











A webinar for veterinarians interested in learning more about the benefits and process of using objective lameness evaluation is taking place on Tuesday.

Two webinars from next week are being aired in “Aussie-friendly times”, at 8pm AEST.

The first informational webinar on April 28 will offer an overview of objective lameness measurement using the Equinosis Q, a real-time, handheld, field-based system for lameness evaluation. The Equinosis Q system uses micro electric sensors positioned on the poll, pelvis and pastern of the horse to detect subtle signs of lameness.

It is being presented by Christina Frigast, MRCVS, CER, and will be recorded. Those unable to attend are urged to register to receive a link for later viewing.



» Register for the Tuesday webinar.

A second webinar hosted by Christina Frigast is on using Equinosis Q, on Thursday, April 30. It will include tips on data interpretation, various applications in the field, and the ridden evaluation.

» Register for the Thursday webinar.