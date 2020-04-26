Meet Captain Tom: Charity’s lockdown foal named after heroic WW2 veteran

Share











A new equine arrival at a rehoming centre has been named Captain Tom in honour of Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year old World War 2 veteran who recently raised a staggering £28 million for Britain’s National Health Service after walking 100 laps of his garden, aided by his walking frame.

The new arrival greeted staff and grooms at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre on Tuesday morning.

His mum, Winona, had given birth overnight to a gorgeous colt foal who was bright and healthy and immediately captured the hearts of everyone at Hall Farm. A social media competition to name the foal was launched.

Sue Hodgkins, Manager of Hall Farm Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre was asked why Captain Tom had been chosen out of all the names suggested in the online competition. “We decided to pick ‘Captain Tom’ to name the foal after the inspiring Captain Tom Moore because he shares some of the qualities we feel our welfares also have to possess in order to survive the ordeals they go through before coming into World Horse Welfare. They have to be resilient, stoic, determined, positive, selfless – which certainly applies to our mares who come into the farm in foal or with foals at foot – and forgiving.

“As Captain Tom grows, his name will also help to remind us of how we all adapted and coped during this lockdown and that Winona produced this bundle of joy at such a strange time,” Sue said.

Everyone at Hall Farm is looking forward to watching Captain Tom grow and develop and hoping that it will not be long before the centre can reopen to the public so that visitors can come and meet him.

Captain Tom’s mum, Winona, had come into World Horse Welfare’s care in December 2019 as part of a welfare case, and had another foal at foot at the time as well as already being in foal again. Both Captain Tom and the previous foal, Wilfred, will be cared for by the charity until they are old enough and ready to be rehomed. Hall Farm and the charity’s other three Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres around the country are currently full to capacity, but many of the mares coming in as welfare cases are pregnant, meaning the number of animals the charity has to care for continues to increase.

• Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has announced that rehoming organisations can start to rehome again. World Horse Welfare’s Rescue and Rehoming Centres are at record stocking levels, and it means some horses and ponies who already have homes to go to, but didn’t quite get to them before lockdown, will now be able to leave the charity.

“Visiting a rehoming centre is not considered an essential journey for members of the public but we will make arrangements with the rehomer to get the horse to his or her new home,” World Horse Welfare said.

“Our rehoming scheme opening again also means that we may be able to help out anyone who has very sadly lost a horse or pony recently and urgently needs a companion for a horse who has been left on his or her own. If you – or anyone you know – are in this very sad situation please do give us a call on +44(0)1953 497238 and we will help you find a new friend for your lone horse as quickly as we can.”