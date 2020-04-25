Supporters step up to take in foster horses during lockdown

Share











Horse lovers have come out in support of charities needing help during the Covid-19 lockdown, with many giving horses temporary homes.

With its two horse rehoming centres closed and staffing numbers greatly reduced, national pet charity Blue Cross has been overwhelmed by the support from its borrowers and support yards in stepping in to help by taking horses into care.

With several horses about to return from loans, an appeal to current Blue Cross borrowers resulted in an incredible 33 homes being offered to take returning horses on a short-term basis.

Currently Blue Cross has 82 horses remaining at its centres and a further 29 now in foster or support yards. One remarkable yard willingly took in eight horses with suspected ringworm. Jennifer Handy from Leicestershire immediately agreed to take the horses to help Blue Cross, despite them all suffering from the highly infectious fungal disease.

“I have dealt with cases of ringworm before, so it didn’t deter me from taking this lovely group of ponies on,” explains Jennifer.

“I am lucky to have lots of fields and barns which means I have been able to keep them separate from my other horses. They have been treated with a body wash and spot treatment and all have now recovered. My family and I have a genuine love of horses and wanted to help the Blue Cross at this difficult time.”

The charity is also continuing with the initial part of its matchmaking process. Horses and ponies looking for homes are being advertised promptly on the Blue Cross website, applications are being assessed and prospective borrowers are being contacted to discuss the rehoming process. Some straightforward horses with low training needs are being rehomed under strict social distancing guidelines, while others are being matched to new homes to help the charity act faster when things get back to normal.

The fact that Blue Cross has been using virtual technology for some years to help with home-checking of horses on their loan scheme has proved advantageous during the lockdown restrictions. By using WhatsApp or Facetime video calls, Blue Cross has been able to keep on top of its home-checks around the country.

“So far we have been able to stay ahead of the game, thanks to our familiarity with the use of support yards and virtual visits,” said Ruth Court, Horse Welfare Manager at Blue Cross.

“We will never cease to be amazed at the generosity and kindness of our borrowers and the tireless innovation and adaptability of our teams. I am so proud of our ‘can do’ approach.

“We feel confident that we have the necessary plans in place and can cope with any horses that have to return from loan. We are in a strong position to keep pushing ahead with our rehoming process to give every horse the best possible chance of a new life.”

Blue Cross continues to work closely with other charities and organisations, sharing experiences, knowledge and ideas to prepare for the months ahead.

» For support, advice or guidance about giving up your horse email helpmyhorse@bluecross.org.uk.

» For details of Blue Cross horses looking for homes visit https://www.bluecross.org.uk/rehome/horse. If you are not in a position to rehome, but still wish to help, please consider supporting Blue Cross here.