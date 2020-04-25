Horse kick to abdomen causes rare “kissing ulcers” in 13-year-old girl

Share











A 13-year-old girl kicked in the abdomen by a horse was found to have developed extremely rare “kissing ulcers” in her stomach as a result of the blow.

The teenager’s injury is described in a case report in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports.

The girl reported to an emergency room following the kick. Blood was seen in her vomit and she complained of mild abdominal pain.

Initial imaging showed mild left upper quadrant mesenteric swelling. She also had a bleeding injury in her mouth, initially thought to have been the source of the blood seen in her vomit.

Her hemoglobin level was normal, and was similar the next day. Her abdominal pain improved without any further vomiting of blood and she was discharged home the next day.

However, four days later, the girl returned to the emergency room because she had vomited blood again and had fainted twice.

An upper endoscopy was performed, which revealed two large opposing areas of ulceration on the greater and lesser curvature of the stomach. Her stomach was filled with black clotted blood.

Medication to help heal the ulcers was prescribed and she was discharged home the next day.

She was free of symptoms at a follow-up visit and a repeat endoscopy a month later was completely unremarkable.

“This case report provides an insight in to a rare condition that can be difficult to diagnose,” Dr Danny Poon and his colleagues from Stony Brook University Hospital in New York reported.

“Clinicians must be cognizant of these potential injuries when evaluating patients presenting with blunt abdominal trauma.”

The study team noted there are many case reports about equine injuries, with horse kicks a common cause.

“These animals can kick with up to 1.8 times their own body weight, which can correspond to approximately one ton of force delivered with a single hoof.”

It is important, they said, to recognize early signs and symptoms of traumatic gastric injury which include a tender abdomen, blood in vomit, black tarry stools and a fast heart rate.

“In our patient, the first episode of hematemesis (blood in the vomit) was not aggressively investigated because she had normal hemodynamics, stable hematocrits and a tear in the lingual frenulum (in the mouth), which was believed to be the source of the blood.”

However, when she returned with repeated vomiting of blood and fainting, a more thorough investigation was launched.

The doctors said they checked the scientific literature review and were able to find only a few case reports of gastric ulcers occurring on opposite sides of the stomach, otherwise known as “kissing ulcers”.

“Kissing gastric ulcers due to blunt abdominal trauma are extremely rare.

“There is one other documented pediatric case report of a kissing gastric ulcer due to blunt abdominal trauma after sustaining a handle-bar injury to the abdomen following a bicycle collision in a 15-year-old male.”

Gastric ulcerations after a traumatic horse kick; Danny Poon, Iliya Goldberg, Ada Lee, Lesley Small-Harary, Erica Gross. Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports, Volume 57, June 2020, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.epsc.2020.101462

The case report, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.