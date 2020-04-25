Equestrian federations urged to have their say on anti-doping rules

Share











The FEI is seeking feedback for its revised anti-doping rules for both human and equine athletes, which will be implemented in 2021.

A full review of the FEI Equine Anti-Doping and Controlled Medication Regulation (EADCMR) has been undertaken in line with the introduction of the new World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Code on January 1, 2021.

“While some changes to the EADCMR will be mandatory to ensure that the FEI remains WADA compliant, the FEI has scope in some areas to adapt the rules to reflect the specificities of equestrian sport,” the FEI said.

“We highly recommend and encourage all National Federations and stakeholders to review the information covered in this session and have their say. Consultation is a key part of the FEI’s governance process, and this is an additional opportunity to make our Rules Revision process even more robust and ensure the proposed rules reflect the community’s needs and expectations.”

Discussion of the rules were the only sessions covered by this year’s FEI Sports Forum, which was truncated because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Other topics have been deferred to next year’s Sports Forum.

The remaining sessions on the original Sports Forum programme, which included logistics and preparation around Tokyo 2020; Minimum Requirements; the Status of Grooms; and the Role of the Coach, have all been moved to the Sports Forum 2021.

Inforamtion for the FEI Anti-Doping Rules sessions have been published on the FEI Sports Forum 2020 hub.