New phone-based detector for horse pathogens could be retargeted for Covid-19

A cheap device designed to clip on to a smartphone can quickly detect five respiratory pathogens in horses.

Efforts are already under way to repurpose the device to target the likes of Covid-19 without the need to send samples to a lab, developers say.

Most viral test kits rely on labor and time-intensive laboratory preparation and analysis techniques, with further delays arising from the need to deliver samples to the lab.

Researchers, in a new paper in the journal Lab on a Chip, have described a smartphone-based testing device for viral and bacterial pathogens in horses that takes about 30 minutes to complete.

It targets Streptococcus equi subspecies equi, Streptococcus equi subspecies zooepidemicus, equine herpesvirus 1, equine herpesvirus 4 and equine influenza virus subtype H3N8.

It is, according to its developers, a low-cost portable platform that can provide fast, accurate, and multiple diagnoses of infectious disease at the point of care.

The device is the result of a multi-institutional study led by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign electrical and computer engineering professor Brian Cunningham and bioengineering professor Rashid Bashir.

The study team points out that the rapid detection of such pathogens in horses would help guide treatment decisions or determine the necessity of quarantine.

“Traditional diagnostic methods generally require benchtop instruments handled by trained personnel in a lab within a central facility,” they say.

While sample preparation and the test process may only require a few hours, the time delay imposed by sample delivery, along with timing uncertainty induced by testing backlogs, holidays, and other scheduled laboratory closures, can cause significant delays in getting results to the veterinarian.

“Furthermore, because many infectious diseases present themselves with similar symptoms and there is also a possibility of co-infection with more than one pathogen, the need to perform multiple tests to identify potential pathogens can cause further delays.”

An improved capability for pathogen testing, as offered by the new device, would provide the ability to specifically identify multiple pathogens with a single test.

“Horse pathogens can lead to devastating diseases in animal populations, of course, but one reason we work with them has to do with safety. The horse pathogens in our study are harmless to humans,” Cunningham says.

The test device comprises a small cartridge containing testing reagents and a port to insert a nasal extract or blood sample. The whole unit clips to a smartphone.

Inside the cartridge, the reagents break open a pathogen’s outer shell to gain access to its RNA.

A primer molecule then amplifies the genetic material into many millions of copies in about 10 or 15 minutes.

A fluorescent dye stains the copies and glows green when illuminated by blue LED light, which is then detected by the smartphone’s camera.

Such a test, redeveloped for Covid-19, could be performed rapidly on passengers before getting on a flight, or on people going to a theme park or before events such as a conference or concert, Cunningham says.

“Cloud computing via a smartphone application could allow a negative test result to be registered with event organizers or as part of a boarding pass for a flight. Or, a person in quarantine could give themselves daily tests, register the results with a doctor, and then know when it’s safe to come out and rejoin society.”

There are a few preparatory steps currently performed outside of the device, and the team is working on a cartridge that has all of the reagents needed to be a fully integrated system.

Other researchers at the University of Illinois are currently using the novel coronavirus genome to create a mobile test for Covid-19, and making an easily manufactured cartridge that Cunningham said would improve testing efforts.

The researchers say that while they worked with horse pathogens for their research, their efforts were motivated by the urgent need to develop rapid point-of-care testing for highly contagious human respiratory viruses such as Covid-19. The aim is ultimately to provide the patient and doctor with results as early as possible.

“By using the mobile device as a detection instrument, we envision that data collection can be seamlessly integrated with telemedicine platforms that facilitate epidemiology reporting and sharing test results with a physician.”

Study co-authors with Cunningham and Bashir were Fu Sun, Anurup Ganguli and Matthew Wheeler, with the University of Illinois; Ryan Brisbin and David Hirschberg, of RAIN Incubator; Krithika Shanmugam, of the University of Washington; and veterinarian David Nash.

The National Science Foundation and the Center for Genomic Diagnostics at the University of Illinois’ Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology supported the research.

Cunningham serves as a consultant to and owns stock in Reliant Immune Diagnostics, the firm that licensed the technology used in the test device.

