All you need to know (and more!) about foal parasites

A new video series from equine parasitologist Martin Nielsen takes readers through a horse’s life and goes over the parasites it encounters.

The first episode is on the foal threadworm, Strongyloides westeri.

Dr Nielsen talks about biology, occurrence, disease, and treatment, and he throws in a few fun facts along the way.

Last week Dr Nielsen put out a video on the inside secrets of “Creepy Crawlies”.

