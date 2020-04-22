Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Education & Entertainment Latest 

All you need to know (and more!) about foal parasites

Martin K Nielsen 157 Views 0 Comments
Share

A new video series from equine parasitologist Martin Nielsen takes readers through a horse’s life and goes over the parasites it encounters.

The first episode is on the foal threadworm, Strongyloides westeri.

Dr Nielsen talks about biology, occurrence, disease, and treatment, and he throws in a few fun facts along the way.

Last week Dr Nielsen put out a video on  the inside secrets of “Creepy Crawlies”.

» For more from Dr Nielsen, check out his short video series on parasite control, starting here.

Martin K Nielsen

Dr Martin Nielsen is an assistant professor in equine parasitology at the Maxwell H. Gluck Equine Research Center at the University of Kentucky. » Read Martin's profile

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *