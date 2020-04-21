Horse riders: Work on your core strength while in lockdown

Share











US Equestrian is sharing workout exercises on social media for horse folks to stay active while in lockdown.

Below is a core workout and yoga flow exercise from champion vaulters Mari Inouye and Ali Divita, presented by Land Rover.

The organisation is putting up exercise and wellness content every Wednesday on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Equestrian (@usequestrian) on Apr 15, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

Inouye, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, is the winner of multiple national and World Championship vaulting medals, including a gold medal at the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games. An experienced equestrian and gymnast, she is now a health coach and certified personal trainer.

Divita, a two-time national champion vaulting athlete in the US and WEG competitor, is a yoga instructor and integrative nutrition health coach. In addition to her career as a high-level vaulter, Divita also has cross-trained in rowing and gymnastics.

In addition to their online and in-person training programs, Inouye and Divita also are clinicians with The Mind Body Vault, an online fitness program tailored specifically for equestrian athletes.