FEI offers free access to its horse sport TV channel

Content on FEI.TV, the FEI’s online television platform, will be free of charge until end of June, while live sport is on hold.

Usually, FEI.TV live-streams all major FEI Series and Championships, with an extensive range of replays, special features and historic events coverage available on-demand for year-round coverage of equestrian sport.

The platform will be free and existing subscribers will be compensated for the months of April, May and June, with refunds being automatically applied to their account. Non-subscribers will need to register to see the channel’s content.

“Premium content like this usually sits behind a paywall and is normally available only to subscribers, but while there is no ‘live’ sport, we want to give equestrian fans the chance to binge-watch for free during this terrible pandemic,” FEI Commercial Director Ralph Straus says.

This week’s Longines FEI Jumping World Cup and FEI Dressage World Cup Finals in Las Vegas were one of the early high-profile victims of the Covid-19 outbreak when they were cancelled in mid-March. But FEI World Cup Finals from 2015 to 2019 will be shown free on FEI.TV.

An additional broadcast offering has been made available by the FEI, providing free access to video archive footage to TV broadcasters in the European Broadcast Union (EBU), and to key territories in the rest of the world via its partnership with sports media producer IMG.

“Our broadcast partners are struggling to fill their air-time without live sport, so this initiative has been put in place to ensure that they have access to top equestrian footage and, together, we can keep our fans around the world happy with their daily dose of equestrian content,” Straus says.