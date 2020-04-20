Inside scoop on DNA and the performance horse in free webinar

Share











Equine genetic expert Dr Samantha Brooks is hosting the third edition of a series of free webinars for horse owners during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Impact of DNA on the Performance Horse” is the second in a series of “For the Love of the Horse” live interactive webinars featuring industry experts on horse health topics created by The Competitive Equestrian. It is taking place on Monday, April 27. Registrations are open for the webinar, but for those who can’t attend, it will be recorded for on-demand viewing.

A lifelong horsewoman, Brooks was diverted from vet school by a budding passion for equine research. Following a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Biotechnology, Brooks remained at the University of Kentucky to study at the Gluck Equine Research Center. While there she earned her Ph.D. in Veterinary Science, specializing in Equine Genetics under the mentorship of Dr Ernest Bailey.

Now at the University of Florida, her research program explores a variety of topics relevant to horse health ranging from gene expression studies to mapping of genetic disorders in the horse. Previously her research group discovered genetic mutations and markers for coat colors, height, sarcoid tumors and two neurological conditions. Ongoing work targets variation in gait, susceptibility to infectious disease, metabolic syndrome and skeletal defects using genome-wide association, genome re-sequencing and transcriptomics.

The first webinar was hosted by Dr James Orsini who discussed laminitis and its prevention. It is available to view on demand, as is the second, on “Back issues in performance horses: It’s more than saddle fit” with Dr Kent Allen.