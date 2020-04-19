Free mag helps readers deal with equine “skin crud”

Share











Equestrian magazine The Horse is giving free access to its April 2020 issue to readers stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cover story is about skin issues in horses: Cut the leg crud – 10 skin issues and how to clear them, giving readers guidance on what do when their horses’ legs are lumpy, bumpy, bald, crusty, hot, itchy, runny, scaly, or swollen.

Also included in this issue is practical parasite control, the rules of ‘poopspection’, calming supplements, and do’s and don’t’s when conditioning arthritic horses.

» Read the April 2020 issue