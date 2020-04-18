Free webinar series for vets and animal care professionals

Share











A series of free weekly webinars for veterinarians and animal care professionals has been launched by VBS Direct, a British supplier of supplements, platelet therapies and laser technology.

The series of hour-long webinars offer CPD certification and will incorporate up-to-date scientific data and a general overview of the key therapies and health topics.

They are taking place each Tuesday but are being repeated the following Thursday, through to July 2.

“The lectures cover a wide range of topics that should be interesting to vets, nurses and animal rehabilitation specialists to help them through this difficult period of our lives,” VBS Direct said.

» VBS Direct – Corona Virus Webinar Series 2020 or download the schedule.