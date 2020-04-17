Stallion owner waives stud fees to help small breeders during pandemic

Share











A thoroughbred stallion owner in North America is waiving the services fees on all his stallions, in recognition of the economic hardship likely to be faced by small breeders because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

All stallions owned by Charles E. Fipke will stand the 2020 season at no charge. The stud fee will be waived for breeders who have already signed contracts, and zero-fee contracts will be issued for any new seasons for the remainder of the 2020 breeding season.

Chuck Fipke, 74, is a Canadian geologist and prospector who discovered the existence of diamonds around Lac de Gras in Canada’s Northwest Territories. He has been involved with the thoroughbred industry for more than 40 years.

“What can I say? Small breeders will especially be affected by the economic conditions, and they are the backbone of this industry,” Fipke said.

“None of my stallions stand for more than $5000, and they are primarily supported by small breeders. Because I own my stallions outright and don’t have shareholder responsibilities, I am able to do this, with the support of the farms where they stand. I’m passionate about this game and will continue to support my stallions, and I’d like to show my appreciation for outside breeders who do so as well in these trying times.”

Fipke owns Bee Jersey ($5000), Tale of Ekati ($5000), and Tale of Verve ($2000), who stand at Darby Dan Farm near Lexington, Kentucky; Forever d’Oro ($2000) at Hidden Springs Farm in Indiana; Jersey Town ($3,000) at Daehling Ranch in California, and Danish Dynaformer (CA$2,500) and Perfect Timber (CA$2,500) at Colebrook Farms Stallion Station in Ontario, Canada.

Fipke bred and owned three Sovereign Award-winners including Not Bourbon, Impossible Time, Perfect Soul, who went on to become a successful sire. He also bred the 2011 Breeder’s Cup Filly and Mare Turf (GI) winner, Perfect Shirl.