Big boost for US eventing’s $500K safety fund

A New England based foundation has established a $250,000 matching grant to help US Eventing’s fundraising efforts to raise half a million dollars toward improving safety on cross-country courses.

The $500,000 will provide funding for frangible technology and construction of frangible fences at US Eventing Association competitions, research and development of improved frangible technology, and continuing education of all stakeholders on the use of frangible technology. The fund will provide grants to ease the financial burden on competition organizers who run events at preliminary level and above of adding frangible technology at jumps such as tables.

Some $100,000 has already been donated by the Manton Foundation in response to the more than $109,000 raised so far by the USEA Foundation and a GoFundMe initiative. The remaining $150,000 will be given as a matching grant in $50,000 increments. The continued efforts of the eventing community, combined with the matching grant from the Manton Foundation, will see the goal of $500,000 become a reality.

USEA Foundation chair Diane Pitts said the organisation was grateful to the Manton Foundation and to the many people who had donated to the Frangible Technology Fund.

“In these tough times, it is nice to be able to share some good news with the eventing community. Our commitment to safety and the mandate to make frangible technology more widely available will continue during this downtime as we provide grants to organizers through this fund,” Pitts said.

The GoFundMe initiative, led by Andy Bowles, with the help of Jon Holling, Emily Holmes, Doug Payne, Leslie Law, Kyle Carter, and Robert Kellerhouse, successfully kick-started this latest effort.

“By working together and combining the money raised by both groups, it has given us this great opportunity to have the funds matched by the Manton Foundation,” Bowles said. “This is an amazing start to help provide the opportunity for organizers, cross-country course designers, and cross-country builders to use the technology available to make our sport safer.”

Grant and distribution information is being finalized with the assistance of a newly formed Frangible Technology Fund Review Committee.

» Donations to the USEA Foundation can be made at https://useafoundation.org/donate by selecting “Frangible Technology Fund” from the dropdown menu.