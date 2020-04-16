Reliving the glory: Horse channels offer free re-viewing of special events

Share











Horse and Country TV is offering a free sports zone session each night, featuring highlights of many 2019 competitions, including several disciplines.

Events on show each night this week, at 8pm (EST), include freestyle reining at the National Western Stock Show in the US; the Blair Castle Horse Trials in Scotland; the 2019 Horseboard championships; 5-star showjumping from France and the 2019 FEI Nations Cup finals in Spain; and the first round of the 2019 FEI eventing nations cup series.

Of special interest to fans of eventing nostalgia is the 1990 Burghley Horse Trials, which shows on Monday night, April 20. This is where New Zealand’s Mark Todd claims his second Burghley title.

Go here to watch the nightly Free Sports Zone.

H&C TV also offers other free content, which can be viewed here.

FEI TV is also offering free replays of past events in its “re-live streaming”, starting this weekend with the World Cup finals from 2015 to 2019.

Watch here.