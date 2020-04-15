Lockdown horse care: What your vet needs to know (and how to tell them)

Share











A series of healthcare guidance videos for horse owners has been released by the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA).

It’s offering nine videos to help horse owners obtain the key information they may need to convey to their vet during a telephone consultation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The advice includes what information an owner should provide, how to check vital signs and how to spot early warning signs.

BEVA Chief Executive David Mountford said that lockdown restrictions meant that horse owners had to use telephone-based consultations with their vet to help minimise face to face contact.

“We need to do our utmost for equine health and welfare while protecting veterinary practitioners, horse owners and handlers.”

The short, informative videos, made by equine vets, should help owners be able to answer some of the questions their vet may ask over the phone and enable the horse to be triaged promptly and efficiently.

The videos cover triaging your case, taking pulse and temperature and checking gums and breathing rate; eyes and breathing problems, laminitis and colic, and wounds and lameness.

How to help your vet triage

How to take a horse’s pulse

Wounds and lameness

How to take a horse’s temperature

Laminitis

How to measure breathing rate

Eyes and breathing problems

How to check your horse’s gums

Colic