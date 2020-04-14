US charity’s Covid-19 recovery fund to help world’s equines

Share











Brooke USA has launched a crisis fundraising campaign to provide humanitarian aid during the growing global fight against the Covid-19 novel coronavirus.

It has launched the Covid-19 Response & Recovery Fund aiming to help equines and owners, particularly in countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and the Caribbean that will need increased assistance. In some communities, this may mean providing care for working animals whose owners have been impacted by the pandemic. In others, it may involve helping get food to a family who can no longer work due to illness or economic distress.

“Even if they have been exposed to the virus, women and their donkeys will still have to walk miles to fetch water for their families. Farmers will still need to take their mules to crowded, hot markets to sell their goods. Children will still need help from their horses to complete morning chores. None of that changes during a global health crisis,” Brooke USA said.

“In the developing world there is a lack of health care facilities, medical supplies are not readily available, and living in highly crowded communal situations exacerbates the risk of spread.

“Moreover, the international community which normally offers aid is hard-pressed to help because every nation is dealing with their own problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The current crisis has also impacted the US, leaving horses, donkeys and mules abandoned and local equine organizations in desperate need of financial support.

Brooke USA Chairman of Board of Directors John Nicholson said the organisation had established a $125,000 goal, “with the understanding that this may change as communities are further impacted and the crisis continues.”

He added that Brooke USA anticipates a surge in funding requests from its sister organization Brooke, the leading international charity focused on alleviating the suffering of working equines and the people they serve in the developing world, as well as from other organizations with similar missions.

“We simply want to be ready to help immediately when asked or when we see the need,” Nicholson said.

The funds raised will be used to support response and recovery efforts which will vary from nation to nation, and community to community.

“We hope that equine-friendly businesses, individuals and philanthropists will join us in this fight against this virus which certainly is global in scale,” said Emily Dulin, Executive Director of Brooke USA.