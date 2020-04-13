Colic claims champion racehorse Might and Power at 26

Share











Tributes have flowed for champion Australian racehorse Might and Power who has died at the age of 26 after suffering from a bout of colic.

The Melbourne Cup winner, who was resident at the Living Legends in Greenvale, Victoria, was rushed to Werribee Equine Centre on Saturday afternoon for emergency surgery, but was unable to be saved. He was euthanised on Sunday morning.

CEO & Veterinary Director Dr Andrew Clarke said he and the Living Legends team were “completely heartbroken to lose this very special once-in-a-lifetime horse”.

New Zealand bred Might And Power retired in 1999 as a winner of the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate treble, and was one of the longest standing and most popular residents at Living Legends.

He was rated the world’s best stayer when in 1997 as a four-year-old he won the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup double. Might and Power broke course records in winning the Caulfield Cup, the Doomben Cup, and the Cox Plate, and won several races by big margins.

“Our hearts are with owner Nick Moraitis and Bob’s many fans, and also to our wonderful staff who cared for him every day. Living Legends will never be the same without our treasured Might And Power,” Clarke said.

“A special thank you to Werribee Equine Centre for their efforts to save his life.”

Jockey Jim Cassidy said: “He was kind but he was bold and loved to get out there and get on with things.”

Former Racecaller Greg Miles told Racing.com that Might and Power deserved to be ranked among our greatest of all time. “His record backs that up: The demolition of the 1997 Caulfield Cup field and then incredibly, leading all the way despite being attacked several times to complete the Cups double at Flemington. And then coming back to smash the track record in the Cox Plate a year later. That’s stuff of Phar Lap, Rising Fast and the like. He dared them to take him on. He was one of my all-time favourites.”

The son of Zabeel won 15 of his 33 race starts and $5,226,286 in prize money. He is the only horse to have led all the way to win both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

He was retired after suffering a tendon injury in 1999. He was inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2002.