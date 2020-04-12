World expert shares inside secrets of equine creepy crawlies

Share











Equine parasitologist Martin Nielsen has prepared a lesson on horse parasites and shared it with those stuck at home under lockdown.

It’s intended for kids aged eight and up — and adults will learn something too!

Neilsen shows viewers creepy crawlies of different sizes and ages — such as roundworms or ascarids: “every single foal in the world gets theme — but check out the foot-long roundworm specimen that came from an adult horse.

See what tapeworms look like (“gummy-bear sized”), and what bot larvae look like before they turn into bot flies.

Find out why you might not see any worms in your horse’s poop after deworming. See how a fecal egg test is performed.

