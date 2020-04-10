Expert shares tips on biosecurity, sanitation for horse facilities

Share











A webinar on “Horse Biosecurity and Facility Sanitation” is being offered next week by Rutgers University in New Jersey in the US.

It is part of the university’s Covid Emergency Webinar Series, and is being held on Wednesday, April 15 at 2pm (EST) (check the time in your country).

The webinar is being hosted by Joe Lyman, DVM, who will discuss the fundamentals of establishing a biosecurity plan for horse facilities. Topics will include the foundations of biosecurity, disinfectant chemistries, and basic biosecurity measures that can be employed to maintain a healthy environment for horses and people within a facility.

Lyman is with Neogen, which develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. He joined the company in 2014 after practicing equine medicine in Lexington, Kentucky for 12 years. In addition to his practice, he was an adjunct professor at Midway College and has been an invited speaker around the country on topics ranging from equine reproduction to farm biosecurity. Lyman serves as Neogen’s Director of Research and Professional Services, taking active roles in product development, service, and support.

