Discount offered on fire and emergency course for horse owners

Share











Canada’s Equine Guelph is running an updated, special edition of its Fire & Emergency Preparedness online course to reflect horse caretaker and facility owner concerns arising from the global Covid-19 pandemic. It is also offering a discount on the course, and giving attendees longer to complete it.

Topics added include developing plans for business disruptions and back-up planning especially as it relates to the unprecedented circumstances everyone is currently facing. The course coincides with Emergency Preparedness Week in Canada, and opens on May 4. It will cost $C60 (usually $C85). It is designed to be completed in one week but Equine Guelph will be extending access for this vital and timely offering for six weeks, until June 30.

Course instructor Dr Susan Raymond will take the class through developing a disaster plan and looking at practical ways horse owners can reduce their risks. “We expect the discussion boards to be full of important questions and are pleased to have two wonderful guest experts joining us,” Raymond says.

Dr Rebecca Gimenez-Husted will be answering pressing questions. Husted is an international expert in the areas of Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue, fire prevention and emergency preparedness. A past logistics officer for FEMA’s Veterinary Medical Assistance Team (VMAT -2), decorated combat veteran and a major in the US Army Reserves, she is active in various organizations related to disaster preparedness.

Equine industry leader, Mike King from CapriCMW Insurance Services, will be the second guest expert to help students talk about insurance issues for business sustainability. He will be fielding questions regarding insurance issues that many are currently facing and discussing potentially unforeseen challenges that may crop up in the future.

» Registration for the course is open now.