Free webinar explores back issues in horses

Share











The second edition of a series of free webinars for horse owners is being hosted by respected veterinarian Kent Allen this weekend.

“Back issues in performance horses: It’s more than saddle fit” is the second in a series of “For the Love of the Horse” live interactive webinars featuring industry experts on horse health topics created by The Competitive Equestrian. It is taking place on Sunday, April 12 at 7pm EST. Registrations are open for the webinar, but for those who can’t attend, it will be recorded for on demand viewing.

Kent Allen is the owner of Virginia Equine Imaging, and vice-president and executive director of the International Society of Equine Locomotor Pathology (ISELP). He has served in many roles, including US national head FEI veterinarian, chairman of United States Equestrian Federation Veterinary and Equine Drug and Medication committees, and FEI foreign veterinary delegate for the 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games and the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

The first webinar was hosted by Dr James Orsini who discussed laminitis and its prevention. It is available to view on demand.