Matchmaking under way as post-lockdown homes sought for horses

Equine rehoming has ground to a halt in Britain, but Blue Cross is urging those interested in taking on a new horse after the Covid-19 lockdown to start the process now.

While the charity is unable to take in or rehome horses during the Government, its rehoming team is on hand to assess applications and begin the matchmaking process. This way horses and ponies in the charity’s care will be a step further towards their new homes when the lockdown is lifted, and centre visits and home checks can commence.

Blue Cross also has a special ‘Help My Horse’ inbox for those who may be struggling because of the Covid-19 situation. While the charity is unable to make visits to assess horses, it can help guide and advise horse owners. For assistance, email helpmyhorse@bluecross.org.uk.

Currently Blue Cross has more than 100 horses and ponies looking for new homes at its centres in Burford in Oxfordshire and Rolleston in Staffordshire. More than 25 more are registered on the charity’s Home Direct scheme, where they are moved from one home direct to another, under the expert guidance of the Blue Cross rehoming team.

“The initial stage of our matchmaking process involves looking at applications and matching requirements, experience and environment with suitable horses and ponies,” said Abigail Leach, Blue Cross Horse Rehoming Coordinator.

“Our centres are obviously closed during lockdown and we can’t carry out home visits, but by receiving applications now we can act faster when things get back to normal, to secure perfect homes for horses and ponies who are ready and waiting.”

Two horses currently looking for homes are Belle and Jaxx.

Jaxx, a 7-year-old, 13hh gelding, is looking for a companion home where he has someone to build a one to one bond with. He has been nervous about having his feet trimmed but with regular training from the farrier he is making great progress. We are looking for a home where he can continue his training.

Belle, an 11-year-old, 15.2hh mare, is a lovely girl who enjoys lots of fuss and attention and is looking for a home as a companion. She is happy living out and easy to do in ways. She is based at Blue Cross Rolleston

There are more horses looking for homes, but if you are not in a position to rehome, but still wish to help, please consider supporting Blue Cross.